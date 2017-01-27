Watch Donald Trump as ‘Superman’ villain Lex Luthor in Jimmy Kimmel skit

It's not the first time Trump has been compared to a comic book villain

Jimmy Kimmel has mocked up Donald Trump as Superman archenemy Lex Luthor in a new segment from his late-night show.

Kimmel took audio from Trump’s recent interview with David Muir and matched it up to footage of Luthor from the Justice League cartoon. Watch below.

It’s not the first time Trump has been compared to a comic book villain. His inauguration speech has been accused of plagiarising Bane from Batman.

Meanwhile, Trump has called Madonna “disgusting” in a televised interview. The US President appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show on Thursday night (January 26) when he was asked about recent comments the singer made at last weekend’s Women’s March on Washington DC.

Madonna’s controversial speech saw her tell anti-Trump protestors: “I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House. But I know that this won’t change anything.” There has since been calls for Madonna to be arrested for her comments. She has also been banned from a Texas radio station.

Asked by Hannity what his thoughts were about Madonna’s remarks, Trump said: “Honestly, she’s disgusting. I think she hurt herself very badly. I think she hurt the whole cause. I thought her, and a couple of others. But I thought she was in particular—I thought what she said was disgraceful to our country.”

