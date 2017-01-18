Watch Drew Barrymore as a cannibal zombie in trailer for Netflix show ‘Santa Clarita Diet’

Horror comedy series launches on Netflix on February 3.

Netflix has released a trailer for its forthcoming original series Santa Clarita Diet.

The 13-part horror-comedy stars Drew Barrymore as a California realtor who wakes up one day to find out she has become a cannibal zombie. Timothy Olyphant co-stars as her husband and the cast also includes Desperate Housewives‘ Ricardo Antonio Chavira, Why Did I Get Married?‘s Richard T. Jones and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Mary Elizabeth Ellis.

Santa Clarita Diet was created by Victor Fresco, who previously created Better Off Ted and short-lived Sean Hayes sitcom Sean Saves The World. The first season launches in Netflix in full on February 3.

Discussing Santa Clarita Diet with USA Today earlier this month when its unusual concept was first revealed, Barrymore said: “There’s a real optimism to the show. I don’t want to watch a show about a couple fighting and falling apart, I can’t handle it right now. It’s not heavy, but it’s not lacking in a sort of sweetness, if you will. But it’s also got bite and backbone and balls.”

“I think it’s a very perfect recipe for 2017,” Barrymore said, before adding: “I like things that are easy to digest. Pun intended.” Watch the trailer below.