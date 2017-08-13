Watch the final trailer for superhero team-up ‘The Defenders’

The Netflix show will feature Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Daredevil and Iron Fist

The third and final trailer for Netflix‘s The Defenders has arrived.

The new show will arrive on the streaming service on August 18. It will feature superheroes Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Daredevil and Iron Fist.

In the teaser, the four individuals join together to try and save New York from criminal organisation The Hand, which appeared in two seasons of Daredevil.

The Defenders features cast members from all four series that its main protagonists are pulled from, including Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist‘s Colleen Wing) and Elodie Young and Scott Glenn (Daredevil‘s Elektra and Stick).

Rosario Dawson will appear as Claire Temple, while Sigourney Weaver joins the cast as Alexandra, the head of The Hand. Watch the trailer above, via Rolling Stone.

Earlier this year, Jessica Jones’ Krysten Ritter hinted about what to expect from the show.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Ritter said there’s very much a “cat-and-mouse” dynamic between the two. However, it’s not always obvious who’s doing the chasing.

She said: “It switches back and forth, to be honest. No one’s best friends in all of the Defenders. This is a reluctant team-up.”

Ritter added that in The Defenders we can expect to see Jessica Jones struggle to deal with the attention and popularity from defeating Kilgrave and being a ‘defender’.