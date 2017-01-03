Watch the first clip for ‘The Simpsons’ forthcoming hip-hop special

'The Great Phatsby' is due to air later this month

The first clip from The Simpsons‘ forthcoming hour long hip-hop special featuring Snoop Dogg, RZA and Common has been revealed.

The video, which you can watch below, features Keegan-Michael Key of Comedy Central’s Key And Peele discuss his character Jazzy James, a “washed-up rapper” who now sells high-end candles.

The episode which is set to be screened in January 15, will mark a milestone in the series’ 29-year-history, constituting the first hour-long, continuous episode ever.

Empire star Taraji P. Henson will also appear in the special entitled The Great Phatsby along with music producer Jim Beanz, who has created original hip-hop songs for the show.

The episode will revolve around the doomed friendship between Mr. Burns and a mysterious hip-hop mogul named… Jay G.

The story, which is narrated by Homer Simpson, takes place at Burns’ summer mansion in the Springfield Hamptons, and sees Jay G and Burns becoming friends before Jay G sends Burns into bankruptcy and assumes command of the nuclear plan, prompting Burns, Homer, and Bart to exact revenge on Jay G.

“This was just going to be a regular episode, but the table read went so well, in a fit of passion and excitement and ambition and excess, we decided to supersize it,” the show’s executive producer Matt Selman previously said. “And we haven’t done a huge amount of stories in the world of hip-hop and rap culture, so we just went for it.”

Selman added: “Part 1 of the show I would subtitle as ‘The Betrayal’, and part 2 I would subtitle as ‘The Revenge’. It’s kind of like a two-part rap album.”

Previous stars to appear in the show include The White Stripes, Metallica, Yoko Ono, Lady Gaga and President-elect Donald Trump.

