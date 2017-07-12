Watch the first trailer for Amazon’s live-action reboot of ‘The Tick’

Peter Serafinowicz will play the blue-suited superhero in the 12-episode series

Amazon have shared the first trailer for their live-action reboot of The Tick.

The blue superhero was created by Ben Edlund in 1986 as a mascot for the newsletter of Massachusetts store New England Comics. The Tick later became a comic book series of its own.

Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians Of The Galaxy, Shaun Of The Dead) will play the titular character while Griffin Newman (Search Party, Vinyl) will play his sidekick, Arthur. Jackie Earle Haley (Shutter Island, Watchmen) will take on the role of his enemy, The Terror.

All three appear in the first trailer for the show, which you can watch below, via Consequence Of Sound.

The first six episodes of the series will premiere on Amazon Prime on August 25. The remaining six episodes are expected to be made available in 2018.

It’s not the first time The Tick has been made into a TV show. In 2001, a nine-episode series aired on Fox. Despite being well-received, the show was not picked up for another season.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Meanwhile, Taraji P Henson revealed earlier this year that she would like to play a Marvel superhero, after stating that she’s a better ‘comedic’ actor.

Henson is well-known for her role as Cookie Lyon in the hip-hop drama series Empire. She also recently starred as Katherine Johnson in the Oscar-nominated NASA drama Hidden Figures.

“I would love to be a Marvel superhero,” she told The New York Times. “I’m dying to get into some comedy. I think I’m a stronger comedic actress than a dramatic actress. You guys just fell for the drama side.”