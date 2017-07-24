It's the last time that Peter Capaldi will fly in the Tardis...

The first trailer for this year’s Doctor Who Christmas special has been released – and it sees Peter Capaldi battling to save the universe for the final time.

The episode will see Capaldi regenerate into new Doctor Jodie Whittaker, while David Bradley revives the role of the first Doctor, who was originally portrayed by William Hartnell between 1963-66.

In the first glimpse of the new episode, which debuted at San Diego’s Comic Con last night, the two Time Lords are seen teaming up in a story set during the height of World War One – with Doctor Who writer Mark Gatiss featuring as a character known only as ‘The Captain’.

But the real surprise is maintained until the very end of the brief clip, when Pearl Mackie is seen returning as companion Bill, despite facing a very uncertain fate at the end of the last series.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The episode, which is aptly titled ‘Twice Upon A Time’, is due to air on Christmas Day.

Last week, it was announced that Jodie Whittaker will become the first woman ever to play the role of the Doctor, taking over the role for the show’s 11th series – which is the first to be helmed by new showrunner Chris Chibnall.

Describing the role, she said: “I’m beyond excited to begin this epic journey – with Chris [Head Writer] and with every Whovian on this planet.