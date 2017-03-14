Watch first trailer for ‘Love Actually’ sequel

Richard Curtis' 2003 rom-com is being revived for a Comic Relief special

A short trailer for the Love Actually sequel has been revealed.

Richard Curtis’ much-loved 2003 romantic comedy was a huge commercial success upon its release, and starred an ensemble cast that included Grant, Andrew Lincoln, Emma Thompson and the late Alan Rickman. The film is being revived for a Comic Relief special, Red Nose Day Actually.

The clip which you can watch here features Lincoln back in the role of Mark, the character who tried to woo Keira Knightley’s Juliet with a series of prompt cards on the doorstep of the home she shared with her fiancé.

The new ten-minute story is set to be broadcast on BBC 1 on the evening of Friday, March 24, before being broadcast on March 25 in the US on NBC.

The sequel’s director, Emma Freud, recently shared some new shots from the set, giving fans a first glimpse of the return of two primary members from the original cast. Grant is shown in one photograph reprising his role as Prime Minister David, while his character’s love interest from the original film, Natalie (played by Martine McCutcheon), is also present – Freud has confirmed that the two characters will be married in the sequel.

The pictures of Grant and McCutcheon on set follow photos released by Freud last month showing original cast members Liam Neeson and Thomas Brodie-Sangster filming their scenes for the forthcoming sequel.

Meanwhile, Curtis recently ruled out any kind of reprisal of the emotional storyline involving Rickman and Emma Thompson. In the original film, Thompson’s character deals with the realisation that her husband, played by Rickman, is having an extra-marital affair with a younger woman.

“You know dealing with Alan is very complicated, so not really,” Curtis told the Press Association when asked whether Rickman’s character could feature in some way. “We’re not [involving] everyone. We’re doing about two thirds of people.”

Curtis added: “Ems [Thompson] isn’t in it. She just can’t do it.”