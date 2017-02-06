Watch the first trailer for ‘Stranger Things’ season 2

The show is due back in later this year

The first trailer for Stranger Things season 2 has been released.

As reported on Friday, the first taster of the hotly-anticipated Netflix show aired during Super Bowl LI on Sunday evening (February 5). It also contains the words ‘Halloween’, suggesting that the show will land on October 31.

In it, we see Will, Lucas, Mike and Dustin dressed in Ghostbusters outfits and a newer, bigger monster. Watch below.

Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) features briefly in the trailer, though fans had previously speculated that her role in season 2 could be smaller.

In August 2016, Netflix announced that the sci-fi drama would return with new episodes in 2017 following the success of the show. Although texecutive producer Shawn Levy confirmed that filming is still under way, more information is slowly become evident about where the new episodes will take us.

Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, recently hinted that his character could become a demogorgon in Stranger Things season 2, and it was recently confirmed that several new cast members would join the fold, including The Goonies Sean Astin.

Meanwhile, child actor Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) explained why co-star Winona Ryder was seen pulling a variety of puzzling faces at the SAG Awards last weekend. In the wake of Donald Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’ David Harbour (Jim Hopper) gave an impassioned speech imploring Hollywood to “shelter freaks and outcasts” and “hunt monsters”.

Ryder’s faces soon went viral, but Matarazzo has since explained the bizarre reactions. “Oh, I think it’s just because she couldn’t hear what David was saying,” he told TMZ. “People were just so happy to be with each other, we just had a great time.”

Describing his reaction to her faces, he said: “Yeah, it was awesome.”