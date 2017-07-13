These ‘Game Of Thrones’ cast members got to meet their Man Utd heroes

"There are a lot of United fans amongst our cast who are all very jealous we're here!"

Two of the stars of Game Of Thrones have met the Manchester United team at a training camp in L.A.

Conleth Hill, who plays Varys, and Iain Glen, who portrays Jorah Mormont, said they were “super-excited” to spend time with players including the club’s new signing Romelu Lukaku.

“We’re both mad Man United fans and we’re trying to be very cool!” Glen told MUTV. “It’s fantastic to see the players and see our new player [Romelu Lukaku] train for the first time. There are a lot of United fans amongst our cast who are all very jealous we’re here!”

Hill added: “It’s a dream to be here to see them up close like this. It was a pleasure to chat to Jose and the players and I’m really excited for the season now.”

Watch Hill and Glen meeting the Man Utd. team below.

Meanwhile, photos from the first episode of Game Of Thrones season seven have been shared online ahead of its return next week.

The penultimate series of the HBO show will be simulcast in the US and UK, with the British air date being early in the morning of July 17 on Sky Atlantic.

Jon Snow actor Kit Harington has criticised “assholes” who leak potential plot spoilers ahead of the show’s return.

Some fans are clamouring for information about the new series’ storylines. It is believed that HBO’s episode titles for the new season could reveal possible plot developments.

Asked about keeping the show’s secrets safe, the Jon Snow actor told Entertainment Tonight: “I think we did everything we could. There’s only so much you can do when you’re filming in these beautiful locations and you can’t shut places off. You just have to deal with these, frankly, assholes who wanna spoil it for people.”

He added: “I know there’s money involved, but I just got so… I’m so protective over this show now. I’m so fond of it and as it gets towards the end, and all these exciting things happen, which I want to be shocks for people, it really infuriates me when I see someone ruining that [for] people.