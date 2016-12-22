Watch Helen Mirren call 2016 a ‘big steaming pile of shit’

Mirren delivers her 'alternative Christmas message' on this week's episode of 'The Graham Norton Show'.

Dame Helen Mirren has captured the true essence of 2016 in an alternative Christmas message.

The actress delivers her Christmas message on this week’s episode of The Graham Norton Show, which she appears on to promote new movie Collateral Beauty.

“Hello,” Mirren says, adopting a regal tone that recalls her Oscar-winning performance in The Queen. “At this time of celebration and togetherness, we have the chance to reflect on the year gone by. And I think we can all agree that 2016 has been a big pile of shit.”

She continues: “So my advice to you is drink responsibly, and be merry. Have a very Happy Christmas. But above all, go see Collateral Beauty, out on Boxing Day. It’s in all good cinemas.”

Mirren then proceeds to drop the mic – watch below.

Mirren stars opposite Will Smith, Kate Winslet, Keira Knightley and Edward Norton in Collateral Beauty, which opens in UK cinemas on December 26. She and Smith appear together on The Graham Norton Show this Friday (December 23) at 10.35pm on BBC One.

Next year she’ll also be seen in the latest Fast & Furious film, which has been named The Fate Of The Furious. Check out a picture of the actress on set with Vin Diesel here.