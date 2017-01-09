Watch Hugh Laurie cleverly mock Donald Trump in Golden Globes acceptance speech

Laurie was one of three British actors who won prizes for 'The Night Manager' last night.

Hugh Laurie took a sly dig at the Donald Trump administration as he collected his Golden Globe award last night (January 8).

The British actor was named Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film for his performance in BBC One’s The Night Manager. His co-stars Tom Hiddleston and Olivia Colman also took home trophies from the annual awards ceremony, which is organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

“I won at the last ever Golden Globes,” Laurie told the audience at The Beverly Hilton hotel as he collected his trophy. “I don’t meant to be gloomy, it’s just that it has the words Hollywood, Foreign, and Press in the title. I just don’t know what…”

Laurie added drily: “I think to some Republicans even the word Association is slightly sketchy.” Watch his full acceptance speech below.

Laurie wasn’t the only actor to take aim at Donald Trump at last night’s Golden Globe Awards. While collecting her prestigious Cecil B DeMille Award for lifetime achievement, Meryl Streep took the opportunity to slam the President-Elect in a blistering speech.

Other winners at last night’s Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel included musical comedy film La La Land, which swept the board with seven wins, and British actors Claire Foy and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Meanwhile, Atlanta star Donald Glover thanked hip-hop crew Migos as he collected one of the two Golden Globe awards he won last night.