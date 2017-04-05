Watch Idris Elba attack Government over ‘fucking bullshit’ housing benefit cuts

He made an appearance at Skepta's concert in Islington last night (April 4)

Idris Elba attacked government cuts to housing benefits for 18 to 21-year-olds at a Skepta concert in Islington last night (April 4).

The Luther star made a passionate speech at a fund-raising gig for the homeless charity Shelter at Islington Assembly Hall over the cuts which came into effect this month and stop out-of-work young adults from automatically receiving benefits.

“It’s 2017, there’s 850 people here tonight but there’s like at least 1,000 men and women on the streets tonight,” he said onstage in a clip you can watch via PA below.

“We have one of the strongest currencies in the world, why do we have 60,000 women and single mothers homeless? That’s bullshit.”

“The Government is trying to take away housing allowances from 18 to 21-year-olds … Seriously man. No one should be homeless it’s fucking bullshit.”

Skepta also brought out A$AP Rocky to perform their 2016 collaboration ‘Put That On My Set’ at the show.

It is thought the sold-out gig raised more than £30,000.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Elba is planning to build a recording studio in the basement of his London home, angering his neighbours in the process.

The actor-turned-DJ, is allegedly planning to build a state-of-the-art studio in the basement of his Grade II-listed £2.5 million Hackney house to use for “film, TV and music post-production”. The studio would be open for 15 hours a day, seven days a week. Elba’s proposed plans have been submitted to the local council, the Daily Mail reports.

Elba’s neighbours are said to be “furious” over the plans, with one neighbour reportedly saying: “There is almost unanimous upset. We know he’s a DJ and we don’t want the noise. There was a charity based in his house before and they sold it to him. It’s been quiet up to this point.” Back in August, Elba said that there was “a good chance” that Luther might return to the small screen in the future.