Watch Jackie Hoffman lose her s**t when she doesn’t win her award at the Emmys

'DAMN IT'

Actress Jackie Hoffman has become an inadvertent viral star, after a video of her losing her cool for not winning an award at last night’s Emmys was spread online. Check it out below.

Jackie Hoffman was up for ‘Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie’ for her role in ‘Feud’, but lost out to Laura Dern for her part in ‘Big Little Lies’.

However, when the camera zoomed in on Hoffman for her response, her reaction was less than pleased. Instead of the standard gracious applause, Hoffman appears visibly angry – seemingly yelling ‘damn it’ over and over again. As a comedian, fans are now speculating that it was likely to be a joke.

Riz Ahmed also used his platform to make a powerful statement on how the film and TV industry still has a long way to go in promoting ethnic diversity, despite last night’s Emmys being hailed for choosing a wide range of winners.

“I don’t know if any one person’s win of an award or one person snagging one role or one person doing very well changes something that’s a systemic issue of inclusion”, he told Variety after winning the Best Actor award. “In this industry, in your industry, as it is in many industries. I think that’s something that happens slowly over time. If there are enough isolated examples of success then maybe the dots start joining up and it’s not as slow a process as it sometimes is”.