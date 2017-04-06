Watch James Corden and Demi Lovato perform “Divas Riff-Off”

Singing contest took place on ‘The Late Late Show’



Last night’s episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden saw the host having a “Divas Riff-Off” with Demi Lovato.

Corden claimed on his show that divas of the past, such as Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner, were superior to contemporary divas. Lovato took offence, telling Corden: “I heard you’ve been telling people that divas back then are better than divas today.” The two then entered a singing contest, Corden repping past hits by artists like Whitney Houston, Lovato singing modern hits like Adele’s ‘Rolling in the Deep’. She then went on to perform hits of her own. Watch the “Divas Riff-Off” below

Corden’s Late Late Show recently saw the host filming a Carpool Karaoke with Victoria Beckham and Take That, and turning Katy Perry lyrics into a soap opera.

He also revealed that he’d love to bring the Carpool Karaoke format to the UK, telling the Radio Times: “It’s taken us all by surprise, the success, especially of that particular segment. But we do have some stuff planned this year – which might involve being in the UK. We’re talking about it now, really. We don’t know if we’ll be able to get it together but it’s certainly something I’d love to do, for sure.”