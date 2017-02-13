Watch James Corden mock Trump’s tweets at Grammys

'Late Late Show' presenter hosted the Grammys on Sunday night

Grammys host James Corden poked fun at Donald Trump during last night’s ceremony, mocking his infamous Twitter rants about “fake news”.

Corden hosted last night’s event, which saw Adele take home the big awards. See the full Grammys 2017 winners’ list here.

During the show, Corden showed some mock tweets on the screen that viewers were supposedly sending from home. They included one from Trump that read “Just as I predicted, Corden doing GREAT job as host. Terrific. #Grammys”, plus lots of negative messages.

“What I’ll say is that any negative tweets you see are fake tweets,” Corden joked. “They are not real tweets. The negative ones are fake tweets.”

Watch in the clip below:

Corden also mentioned Trump in his opening, which saw him rap: “Live it all up, because this is the best, and with President Trump, we don’t know what comes next.”

Corden wasn’t the only one to use the Grammys to speak out against Trump. Katy Perry performed ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ during an anti-Trump performance, while Busta Rhymes made headlines for referring to Donald Trump as ‘President Agent Orange’ during A Tribe Called Quest’s performance.

Earlier in the evening, Adele kicked things off with a performance of ‘Hello’. She later had to restart a George Michael tribute, saying: “I’m sorry, I can’t mess this up for him”.

The Weeknd and Daft Punk performed their collaboration ‘I Feel It Coming’. Ed Sheeran performed recent single ‘Shape Of You’.

Beyonce delivered a show-stopping performance before winning Best Urban Contemporary Album.

Bruno Mars performed ‘That’s What I Like’ and paid tribute to Prince. Lady Gaga and Metallica performed together.