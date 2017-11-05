Watch Larry David refuse to rap with Miley Cyrus on ‘SNL’

The 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star berated the pop star and the show's cast for wearing diapers during the sketch

Larry David refused to rap with Miley Cyrus during his stint as guest host on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star joined Cyrus in other sketches throughout the show last night (November 4), but drew the line at performing a rap track called ‘Baby Step’.

Cast members Pete Davidson, Chris Redd and Kenan Thompson joined the pop star in wearing diapers for the sketch, which showed the camera cutting to David in his dressing room several times. “And I am not in this,” he said the first time. “I said I’m not doing this, don’t cut to me anymore. I’m serious, c’mon,” he added a second time.

When the camera cut to him a third time, he was joined by two men holding a baby costume up for him. Later, David joined the cast on a studio set, where he berated their choices. “Oh my god,” he said. “This is unbelievable. Kenan, what are you doing? You’re wearing a diaper. How long do you have to be here not to do this stuff?”

Watch the sketch above, via Spin. Cyrus also performed two tracks from her latest album ‘Younger Now‘ on the show – ‘Bad Mood’ and ‘I Would Die For You’.

Meanwhile, viewers are not happy about David’s opening monologue from last night’s episode of SNL.

During his opening monologue. David spoke of the recent sexual assault allegations currently sweeping Hollywood. In the speech, David mentioned that ‘not all but many of [the predators] are Jews.”

“I don’t like it when Jews are in the headlines for notorious reasons,” he continued. “I want Einstein discovers the theory of relativity. Salk cures polio. What I don’t want? Weinstein took it out.”