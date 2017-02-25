Watch the latest trailer for ‘Doctor Who’ series 10

The new batch of episodes will be Peter Capaldi's last as the Doctor

A new trailer for the forthcoming tenth series of Doctor Who has been shared online.

The series will be actor Peter Capaldi’s last as the titular Doctor, with his replacement yet to be confirmed.

The new episodes will feature a new companion in Bill Potts (played by Pearl Mackie) along with the character Nardole, the role of which will be reprised by Matt Lucas. The latest teaser shows the trio walking through a library as explosions go off around them.

The trailer is narrated by Potts, who says: “The first time you meet him, he’s funny. The second time, he’s amazing. The third time you realise he’s the most dangerous man in the universe.

“He says he’s a man of peace, but he walks in war. I’m having the time of my life, and I wouldn’t miss it for the world, even if it kills me.”

Lucas first played Nardole in 2015, before returning for the Christmas special a year later. He will be a regular character in the new episodes.

Watch the trailer below, via BT.

Doctor Who will return to BBC One on April 15.

It was reported last week that Tilda Swinton is now bookies’ favourite to replace Capaldi in Doctor Who.

The Oscar-winning actress, who has already been backed by former Timelord Paul McGann, is 4/1 on to land the iconic role and become the first female Doctor, according to Ladbrokes.

Kris Marshall is close behind at 5/1, while Olivia Colman is third favourite at 5/1 and Maxine Peake is fourth favourite at 8/1.

Ben Whishaw, new Crystal Maze host Richard Ayoade, and Andrew Buchan are also hotly-tipped to land the role, with odds of 10/1 each.

Many fans recently shared their reactions to Capaldi announcing his departure as Doctor – with many calling for a female replacement.

The Thick Of It star has confirmed that Season 10 would be his last as the iconic time traveller in the Tardis.

“One of the greatest privileges of being Doctor Who is to see the world at its best,” said Capaldi in a statement.

“From our brilliant crew and creative team working for the best broadcaster on the planet, to the viewers and fans whose endless creativity, generosity and inclusiveness points to a brighter future ahead. I can’t thank everyone enough. It’s been cosmic.”