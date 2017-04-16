Watch Melissa McCarthy return to ‘SNL’ as Sean Spicer dressed as an Easter bunny

The sketch centred around the White House press secretary's comments about Hitler last week

Melissa McCarthy returned to SNL last night (April 16) to reprise her send-up of White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

The actor previously appeared as Spicer on the show in February, when she performed a sketch that featured him telling journalists at a press conference: “I’d like to begin today by apologising on behalf of you to me, for how you have treated me these last two weeks. And that apology is not accepted. I’m here to swallow gum and I’m here to take names.”

This time, McCarthy was dressed in an Easter bunny suit and played Spicer addressing a group of children at the White House Easter egg hunt.

“Spicey finally made a mistake,” she said, referring to Spicer’s claims earlier this week that Adolf Hitler never used chemical weapons on his own people and his use of the phrase “Holocaust centres” instead of concentration camps. “You got me… I clearly meant to say ‘concentration clubs’.”

“I am sensitive to the fact that they went there on trains, but at least they didn’t have to fly United,” she added, referencing the airline’s forcible removal of a passenger from an overbooked plane.

The sketch also saw McCarthy apologise to “all the goys out there” for the timing of Spicer’s comments, which fell close to Passover. She then used dolls to tell the story of the Jewish holiday, calling the Egyptian Pharaoh involved in the story “worse than Hitler”.

Watch footage of the sketch above, via Vox.