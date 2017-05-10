Watch Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer sing ‘I Feel Pretty’ in ‘SNL’ promo video

McCarthy reprises her impersonation of the White House Press Secretary

Melissa McCarthy reprises her impersonation of Sean Spicer in a promo video for this weekend’s Saturday Night Live.

McCarthy hosts this Saturday’s episode (May 13), with Haim appearing a musical guests.

In this promo clip, McCarthy sings ‘I Feel Pretty’ from West Side Story while getting in character as the White House Press Secretary.

Watch beneath:

Spicer has responded to McCarthy’s impression of him in the past, saying that while the impression was “funny”, he felt that McCarthy “could dial back” a bit. He added that McCarthy “needs to slow down on the gum chewing – way too many pieces in there.”

Spicer also famously tweeted once that “Daft Funk” should “grow up”.

Spicer’s boss Trump was reportedly upset at the fact that one of his team was played by a woman in drag.

“More than being lampooned as a press secretary who makes up facts, it was Spicer’s portrayal by a woman that was most problematic in the president’s eyes, according to sources close to him,” wrote Politico. “And the unflattering send-up by a female comedian was not considered helpful for Spicer’s longevity in the gruelling, high-profile job in which he has struggled to strike the right balance between representing an administration that considers the media the “opposition party,” and developing a functional relationship with the press.”

A Trump donor told Politico that the President was disturbed by the skit because “Trump doesn’t like his people to look weak,” while sources say his Twitter silence “was seen internally as a sign of how uncomfortable it made the White House feel,” adding that “the caricature of Spicer by McCarthy struck a nerve and was upsetting to the press secretary and to his allies, who immediately saw how damaging it could be in Trump world.”