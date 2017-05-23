This is what we watch on Netflix at different times of the day

New data released by the streaming service has revealed more about users' viewing habits

Netflix have released new data that reveals more about what viewers watch at different times of day.

According to the information, users of the streaming service worldwide like to watch comedy shows at breakfast time. Viewers are 34 percent more likely to choose something humorous to watch at 6am than any other time.

Almost half of the service’s customers like to watch dramas around lunchtime, whereas those watching in the evening prefer mysterious programmes like Stranger Things or The OA.

Comedy’s popularity rises up again after 11pm, while those watching between midnight and 6am are more likely to watch a documentary, as BBC News reports.

To come up with the viewing patterns, Netflix analysed six months of streaming data from 22 countries around the world. The project was intended to mark four years since the first series of House Of Cards was released in its entirety.

Meanwhile, the streaming service recently shared the trailer for their new Netflix: Originals show GLOW.

Set for release next month, GLOW follows the Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling – an all-female wrestling federation made up of a series of larger-than-life characters. Alison Brie stars as the show’s protagonist Ruth, an out-of-work actor who turns to wrestling. She is joined by Betty Gilpin and Marc Maron, who plays a B-movie director turned federation’s head.

Kate Nash also stars in the series, playing the character of Rhonda, a British print model. “I cannot even express my excitement and passion for this project,” Nash tweeted upon her announcement in September 2016, continuing, “GLOW is the real story of a 1980s female wrestling league.”

Watch the trailer for GLOW above. The remake of the original 1980s series was created by Liz Flahive (Nurse Jackie) and Carly Mensch (Weeds), while Jenji Kohan (Orange is the New Black) serves as the show’s executive producer.