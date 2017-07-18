Watch a new ‘American Horror Story’ season 7 teaser featuring a creepy clown

The title for the new series is due to be announced this week

A new teaser for American Horror Story season seven has been unveiled.

The long-running horror series is due to return to TV screens on September 29. Details about the new episodes are currently scarce.

The latest teaser is 12 seconds long and sees the camera moving through a room of balloons. Suddenly, a scary clown appears behind the name before the show’s title flashes on screen.

Watch it below, via Geek Tyrant.

Yesterday (July 17), show creator Ryan Murphy posted a final clue to what American Horror Story season seven’s title could be. He posted a picture of a person covered in a swarm of bees to his Instagram page with the caption: “AHS last clue before this week’s TITLE reveal. Ideas?”

AHS last clue before this week's TITLE reveal. Ideas? A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Jul 17, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

Murphy has previously said the series will be a “modern-day story” that begins on the night of the latest US Presidential election.

He later went into further detail. He told E! Online : “The first 10 minutes of the season, this season, takes place in a very eerie macabre way on election night and there’s something terrible that happens in the lives of our characters on election night as they’re watching it all go down.”

“Which in itself was a horror story, so it’s like a horror story upon a horror story,” Murphy added.

It was recently reported that Billie Lourd, daughter of the late Carrie Fisher, has been cast in American Horror Story‘s seventh season. Lourd will have a lead role in the season alongside show favourites Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters. Actor-comedian Billy Eichner has been cast in the new season, too.