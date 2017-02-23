Watch new ‘Bates Motel’ trailer, featuring a Rihanna sex scene

Show is a contemporary prequel to Alfred Hitchcock’s classic 1960 movie 'Psycho'

A new trailer has been released for the final season of Bates Motel.

The A&E television series acts as a contemporary prequel to Alfred Hitchcock’s classic 1960 movie Psycho. Rihanna appears as Marion Crane, a key character who is the victim in the famous shower scene in Psycho.

Rihanna was unveiled as Crane in a previous teaser, with this new trailer featuring a brief sex scene that her character is involved in. Watch below.

Watch the previous trailer beneath too. Radiohead‘s ‘Exit Music (For a Film)’ soundtracks that one.

Meanwhile, Rihanna will also star in the upcoming Ocean’s 8 film. She recently shared its first official picture.

The first pictures of Cate Blanchett and Sandra Bullock shooting the new movie, which has a female-led cast, emerged in October. Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Anne Hathaway and Awkwafina make up the titular “Ocean’s eight”. All appear in the official promo picture, which shows the cast riding the New York City subway.

Earlier this week, Drake paid tribute to Rihanna on her birthday by playing a medley of their collaborations at his Dublin show. “Instead of singing ‘Happy Birthday’, we going to do it just like this. You better sing this shit for RiRi’s birthday,” Drake told the crowd.