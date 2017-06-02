Watch new full-length ‘Preacher’ Season Two trailer

New series will begin later this month

A full length trailer for the forthcoming second season of Preacher has been posted online.

The second series of the AMC show – which airs on Amazon Prime in the UK – will arrive on June 25, with its opening episode directed by Superbad duo Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (who also developed Preacher along with Sam Catlin).

The trailer sees Jesse (played by Dominic Cooper), Tulip (Ruth Negga) and Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) on a road trip, being trailed by The Saint of Killers (Graham McTavish), interspersed with action-packed clips from the forthcoming new season.

The drama is based on Garth Ennis and Stephen Dillon’s hugely popular graphic novels which tells the story of Jesse Custer, a preacher in the small Texas town of Annville.

Custer is accidentally possessed by the supernatural creature Genesis, the infant product of the unauthorised, unnatural coupling of an angel and a demon.

The first season was aired last summer. “Preacher is one of the most ambitious and highly anticipated new series of the year, and exactly the kind of show we want to bring our Prime members around the world,” said Amazon worldwide television acquisition vice-president Brad Beale at the time.

Rogen and Goldberg work regularly together and have produced a number of Rogen’s films, including Knocked Up, Superbad and Bad Neighbours. Catlin, the showrunner on Preacher was a writer on Breaking Bad.