Watch a new trailer for ‘Fargo’ season 3

Show returns on April 19

A new extended trailer has been released for the third season of Fargo.

The latest instalment of the television adaptation of the Coen brothers’ Academy Award-winning 1996 film will hit screens in the US on April 19 on FX. A UK air date has yet to be determined, though it is set to remain on Channel 4.

Watch this new trailer beneath:

Ewan McGregor will play two characters in the third season – which is set in 2010 – with the Trainspotting star taking on the roles of parole officer Ray Stussy and parking lot magnate Emmit Stussy. The actor has confirmed that the two characters are related, but aren’t twins.

“I’m playing two brothers so it involves quite a bit of prosthetics and make-up,” he told Digital Spy. “They look very different, they’re not twins. By playing them, I have to find their voices which has been a challenge, but I’ve really enjoyed that.”

McGregor recently discussed his physical transformation for the show. “There was not one paparazzi shot, not one fan shot that ended up online. Because no one knew it was me,” McGregor told USA Today. “That’s amazing. I didn’t want anyone to know until they were ready to reveal Ray, I didn’t want anyone to spoil it.”