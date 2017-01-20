Watch ‘Pointless’ host Alexander Armstrong react to becoming an answer on ‘Pointless’

Another memorable moment from the BBC One quiz show goes viral.

A recent episode of Pointless became unexpectedly meta when the show’s host Alexander Armstrong was given as an answer.

Pointless airs every weekday on BBC One after launching on BBC Two in 2009. Hosted by Armstrong and Richard Osman, it sees pairs of contestants attempting to provide an obscure answer to a variety of surveyed questions.

After being asked to name one of the UK’s Top 40 best-selling albums of 2015, contestant Linda suggested Armstrong, who released his debut album ‘A Year Of Songs’ that October and saw it go gold after peaking at Number Six in the charts.

“That’s a very expensive way of flattering me, but thank you!” a clearly surprised Armstrong told Linda. Watch the memorable moment below.

Pointless‘s co-presenter Richard Osman then pointed out that Armstrong’s album ‘A Year Of Songs’ was actually the 32nd best-selling album of that year.

Armstrong released his second album ‘Upon A Different Shore’ this year. It peaked at Number Eight on the UK’s Official Albums Chart.

Earlier this year, a clip from Pointless went viral when a contestant gave what some viewers are referring to as the “worst answer of all time”.

