Watch Rihanna cringe and down tequila shots as she watches herself on ‘Bates Motel’

Rihanna filmed herself watching on Instagram Live as she made her debut on US TV series Bates Motel.

The A&E show acts as a contemporary prequel to Alfred Hitchcock’s classic 1960 movie Psycho. Rihanna appears as Marion Crane, a key character who is the victim in the famous shower scene. A trailer for Rihanna’s appearance on the show was recently released.

As her first episode aired earlier this week, Rihanna showed herself watching it live. Fans saw her cringing at her own voice and at a brief sex scene she had filmed for the show. They also saw her downing shots whenever the names “Norma” or “Norman” were mentioned by a character on the show.

Meanwhile, Rihanna is also due to star in the upcoming Ocean’s 8 film. She recently shared its first official picture.

Rihanna rounds off a female-led cast in the eagerly-anticipated 2018 movie. Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Anne Hathaway and Awkwafina make up the titular “Ocean’s eight”. All appear in the official promo picture, which shows the cast riding the New York City subway.

