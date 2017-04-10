Watch Russell Brand gatecrash Katie Hopkins’ live radio show

Brand said he wanted to lure her "back to humanity".

Russell Brand has posted footage of himself gatecrashing a live radio show by Katie Hopkins.

The comedian wrote on Twitter that he ambushed the controversial newspaper columnist and LBC presenter in a bid to lure her “back to humanity”.

In the video, Brand is seen entering Hopkins’ radio studio without being invited, prompting her to apologise to a caller called Paul who was sharing his views on the Swedish terror attack.

“Russell Brand has just burst into the studio asking if we’re live,” Hopkins tells listeners.

Hopkins then proceeds to chastise Brand, telling him: “Don’t be so rude. Poor Paul here was just making an important point. Would you mind leaving my studio and I will deal with you after, you naughty child?”

Brand called the stunt “silly, daft, harmless fun” as he shared it on Twitter.

Afterwards, Hopkins tweeted at him: “Did your mother never teach you to knock?”

Brand has recently started hosting his own live radio show for Radio X every Sunday morning from 11am to 1pm. He was joined on his first episode earlier this month by Noel Gallagher.

Brand previously hosted shows for Xfm – Radio X’s predecessor – as well as for BBC Radio 6 Music and BBC Radio 2. His stint on the latter ended with the infamous ‘Sachsgate’ incident in which he and Jonathan Ross made a series of inappropriate phone calls to Fawlty Towers actor Andrew Sachs.