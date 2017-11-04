Watch ‘The Simpsons’ character troll Donald Trump in video for Puerto Rico hurricane relief effort

Makers of the animated series are getting behind the campaign to help the country following the disaster

Makers of The Simpsons are getting behind the Puerto Rico hurricane relief effort and have shared a new video to encourage fans to donate to the cause.

The island was hit by Hurricane Maria on September 20 and is still in the process of recovering from the devastation caused by the huge storm. Earlier today (November 4), San Juan mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz said the death toll could be 10 times higher than the current official figure of 55.

In a new video designed to help raise money to aid the country, The Simpsons‘ bartender Moe addressed Cruz personally. “Thank you very much, madam mayor of San Juan,” he said. “What you said about saying what you mean – that got to me. I’m feeling very… what’s that word? That word when you feel like somebody else?”

He continued to troll Donald Trump for throwing paper towels at the hurricane victims when he visited Puerto Rico, saying: “Madam mayor, I personally know how it feels when somebody comes and throws paper towels at you. In my case, it was flaming toilet paper, but the principle is the same. It is humiliating.”

He then goes back into the bar and makes Barney pay a long-standing bar tab, resulting in $25,000 to be donated to UNICEF, One America Appeal and Save The Children. The video ends with Moe urging fans to send their own donations to help the cause.

Cruz responded to the video on Twitter, writing: “Thank you Moe for understanding how we feel. We have very little power but having @TheSimpsons in our corner fills our hearts with light.”

Watch the video above, via Rolling Stone.