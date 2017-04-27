Watch ‘The Simpsons’ damning verdict on Trump’s first 100 days as President

The future looks bleak for America, but not for Ivanka Trump...

The Simpsons has delivered its damning verdict on Donald Trump’s first 100 days as President of the USA.

In the sketch, Sean Spicer is dead and Trump’s daughter Ivanka has landed a role as a Supreme Court Justice. Back in Springfield, Marge has run out of drugs and Grandpa is now facing deportation.

Meanwhile, Trump’s famous hair is now so advanced that it can automatically wipe a tear from his eye. Watch the full sketch below.

Read: Every Time The Simpsons Predicted The Future – Ranked In Order Of Weirdness

Meanwhile, Caitlyn Jenner has also shared her views on Trump’s first 100 days as President, saying she is “kind of disappointed” with his LGBT rights record so far.

“There’s a lot of issues out there for our community that I’m fighting for and I want the Republican Party to do a better job,” she said.

It emerged earlier this month that Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been vandalised with the phrase: “Fuck Trump!”.

Meanwhile, a new BBC documentary claims that in his younger days, Trump was a regular at iconic New York City nightclub Studio 54.

Trump became President on January 20, making last Saturday, April 22 his 100th day in office.