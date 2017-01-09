Watch a new trailer for ‘The Simpsons” hip-hop special

Hour-long special 'The Great Phatsby' features guests stars Snoop Dogg, RZA and Common.



A second clip for The Simpsons’ forthcoming hip-hop themed episode, The Great Phatsby, has been unveiled.

The clip, which you can watch below, is the first official trailer of the show’s hour long special, which premieres on Fox, Janiary 15.

A hip-hop homage to The Great Gatsby, the episode will feature Snoop Dogg, RZA and Common as part of an all-star cast. It will also be the first hour-long, continuous episode to be aired in the show’s 29-year history.

Other guests include Empire star Taraji P. Henson and Key & Peele‘s Keegan-Michael Key, with the latter playing a washed-up rapper called Jazzy James.

The story, narrated by Homer Simpson, centres around Mr. Burns’ rivalry with a fictional hip-hop mogul, Jay G. The latter sends Burns into bankruptcy and assumes command of the nuclear plan, prompting Burns, Homer, and Bart to exact revenge on Jay G.

Last week, footage emerged of Keegan-Michael Key reading lines for his character Jazzy James. “This is now the pinnacle of my career – I’m done,” he joked.

Previous stars to appear in the show include The White Stripes, Metallica, Yoko Ono, Lady Gaga and President-elect Donald Trump.