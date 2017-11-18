Watch a sneak peek of ‘Doctor Who’ Christmas special ‘Twice Upon a Time’

The clip was broadcast last night (November 17) during the BBC's 'Children in Need' show.

Doctor Who fans were treated to a sneak peak of the Christmas special, during last night’s ‘Children in Need’ show on the BBC.

The clip from the episode – called ‘Twice Upon a Time’ – sees Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor welcome his former self as the First Doctor, played by David Bradley, into the Tardis.

The First Doctor was originally portrayed by William Hartnell between 1963-66.

The clip also features the character of the Captain, a WW1 soldier played by Mark Gatiss.

It takes a while for the Twelfth Doctor to convince the First Doctor that he is who he says he is. He also shows confusion at Capaldi’s character’s age, saying: “I assumed I’d get…younger.”

Read the episode’s synopsis here. (Warning: minor spoilers.)

The Christmas special will be the last time that Peter Capaldi will fly in the Tardis before handing over the reigns to new doctor, Jodie Whittaker.

Jodie became the first female to play the role when she was announced as the 13th Doctor back in July.

Speaking specifically about what it means to be the first female Doctor, she said: “It feels completely overwhelming, as a feminist, as a woman, as an actor, as a human, as someone who wants to continually push themselves and challenge themselves, and not be boxed in by what you’re told you can and can’t be. It feels incredible.”

Steven Moffat, a runner on ‘Doctor Who’ recently revealed that he has seen Jodie Whittaker’s debut in the iconic title role, and hailed her first appearance as “brilliant”.

Bradley Walsh has been unveiled as part of a new trio who will become Jodie Whittaker’s first ever companions in Doctor Who.

The actor, singer, and TV host will join the show next year alongside Hollyoaks stars Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole.

Walsh’s involvement was previously rumoured in August after he previously worked alongside new Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall on ITV’s Law and Order UK.

‘Doctor Who’ will air on the BBC this Christmas.