Kanye West is a gay fish in trailer for new ‘South Park’ video game

Kanye features as a gay fish in 'The Fractured But Whole', which is a parody of his as-yet-unreleased video game, 'Only One'.

The rapper was first referred to as a gay fish in the show in 2009 episode ‘Fishsticks’, where he is shown not understanding a joke about why liking fishsticks made him a gay fish.

West responded to the episode on his blog, saying being portrayed as an egomaniac hurt his feelings.

He then appeared in a 2013 episode, calling himself a “recovering gay fish”.

The rapper is now a fully fledged gay fish in the trailer for the game, who’s trying to get his dead mother Donda into heaven. His mother is also a fish, and can be seen riding a rainbow-farting unicorn.

The game is a parody of Kanye’s as-yet-unreleased video game, ‘Only One’, which shows his mum flying through the gates of heaven. Kanye’s mother, Donda died in 2007 from complications following cosmetic surgery.

‘South Park”s game will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, from October 17.

Watch the trailer below.

