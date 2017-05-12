Watch Stephen Colbert respond to Donald Trump insults

'The Late Show' host recently responded to a backlash over a controversial joke he made about the US President

Stephen Colbert has hit back at Donald Trump after the US President branded The Late Show host “a no-talent guy”.

In a recent Time magazine interview, Trump took aim at several US TV personalities, including CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Don Lemon and Colbert.

“You see a no-talent guy like Colbert. There’s nothing funny about what he says. And what he says is filthy. And you have kids watching. And it only builds up my base. It only helps me, people like him. The guy was dying,” Trump said.

“By the way they were going to take him off television, then he started attacking me and he started doing better. But his show was dying. I’ve done his show. … But when I did his show, which by the way was very highly rated. It was high — highest rating. The highest rating he’s ever had.”

Now, Colbert has responded in a clip you can watch below.

“The President of the United States has personally come after me and my show, and there’s only one thing to say: Yay!” Colbert said on his show.

“Mr. Trump, there’s a lot you don’t understand, but I never thought one of those things would be show business. Don’t you know I’ve been trying for a year to get you to say my name? And you were very restrained. Admirably restrained. But now you did it. I won!”

Colbert recently responded to a backlash over a controversial joke he made about Trump on his show earlier this month.

The host of The Late Show concluded his monologue by going on a rant about Trump, reeling off a plethora of insults towards the President. Towards the end of the rant, Colbert said: “You’re turning into a real prick-tator. Sir, you attract more skinheads than free Rogaine. You have more people marching against you than cancer. You talk like a sign language gorilla that got hit in the head.”

He then said the offending joke: “In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s cock-holster.”