Watch Stephen Colbert mock Mariah Carey’s disastrous New Year’s performance

US TV host Stephen Colbert has spoofed Mariah Carey‘s recent disastrous New Year’s Eve performance on his Late Show.

Carey was booked to perform on the annual New Year’s Eve programme, which aired on ABC in the run-up to midnight on December 31. Taking to the outdoor stage at New York City’s Times Square, Carey appeared to initially lip-sync her way through the song ‘Emotions’ before giving up on the endeavour entirely as she paced the stage, encouraging the crowd to sing for her. Similar problems continued during the following performance of her 2005 song ‘We Belong Together’.

Colbert opened last night’s Late Show by saying: “2016 was rough, but I am staying positive about 2017. The year is starting off great for everyone but Mariah Carey… No one knows exactly what happened. I blame Russian hackers.”

He then pretended that his tele-prompter had broken, before being flanked by back-up dancers.

Despite Carey tweeting after the performance that “shit happens”, her representatives later told Billboard that they believe that the New Year’s Rockin Eve producers “set her up to fail”, blaming technical difficulties for her disastrous performance. Earlier this week, Dick Clark Productions (January 2) responded to that claim, vehemently dismissing the claim that they were out to ruin her performance, branding her management’s accusations as “defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd.”

Carey’s manager Stella Bulochnikov later told Entertainment Weekly that the singer “should have walked off and thrown the mic at somebody’s head — that would have been a great moment”. Bulochnikov went on to deny that Carey was lip-syncing and had missed the rehearsal for the performance and blamed the lack of audio in the singer’s earpiece for the difficulties.

“Right when it goes live, she can’t hear anything,” Bulochnikov said. “The ears are dead. They’re dead. So she pulls them out of the ear because if the artist keeps them in their ears then all she hears is silence. Once she pulled them off her ear she was hoping to hear her music, but because of the circumstances — there’s noise from Times Square and the music is reverberating from the buildings — all she hears is chaos. She can’t hear her music. It’s a madhouse. At the point, there’s no way to recover. On the third song when she could hear her track playing it was so bad she said, ‘Fuck it, I’ve had enough.'”

On how Carey is taking the controversy over her performance, Bulochnikov added: “She’s just ignoring it. She’s got so many more important things to do.” She also said: “We live in this viral world where anybody will do anything for a viral moment.”

