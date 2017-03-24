Watch Stephen Hawking audition Liam Neeson and Eddie Redmayne to be his new voice

Comedy sketch will air tonight (March 24) as part of Comic Relief

A video of Liam Neeson, Rebel Wilson and Eddie Redmayne auditioning to be Stephen Hawking’s new voice has surfaced online.

The clip, which you can watch below, saw the famous scientist film a host of A-listers as part of a Comic Relief sketch which is due to air tonight (March 24).

Explaining his search for a new voice, Professor Hawking – who has used the same trademarked voice for over 30 years – said: “I felt it was time for a voice upgrade so I asked Comic Relief to help me out.”

Taken star Neeson – who is also starring in the Love Actually special for Red Nose Day – said: “Stephen, it’s me. Surely it has to be me. Listen to my voice – it’s deep, it’s sexy, it’s got a tinge of physics.”

Meanwhile, Wilson starts her audition by saying: “Hi, I’m Rebel Wilson and I’m reading for the role of Stephen Hawking. He’s a really smart guy, so I think we’d be the perfect match really.”

And Redmayne – who famously played the scientist in The Theory Of Everything – is annoyed that he even has to audition.

He says: “So what is it, like a sequel? If they want me to go through that again, they’re going to have to pay me a shedload of cash.”

Other celebrities who audition include Kylie Minogue, Anna Kendrick, Stephen Fry, Simon Cowell, Gordon Ramsay, Felicity Jones, Geri Halliwell, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Miss Piggy.

A 10 minute Love Actually special is also due to air on BBC 1 with many of the original cast including Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon and Andrew Lincoln. It will be broadcast on March 25 in the US on NBC.

The sequel’s director, Emma Freud, recently shared some new shots from the set, giving fans a first glimpse of the return of two primary members from the original cast.