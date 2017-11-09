Watch the ‘Stranger Things’ boys perform a Motown medley with James Corden

The Stranger Things kids have revealed yet another talent, appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden last night as a Motown tribute act.

In a skit on the chat show, the kids acted out an alternate reality in which they were in a Motown cover band alongside Corden himself called, naturally, The Upside-Downs.

Watch the clip back below, with the group covering classic hits like Jackson 5’s ‘I Want You Back’, The Temptations’ ‘My Girl’ and The Four Tops’ ‘Reach Out I’ll Be There’.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard has called upon fans to stop ‘harassing’ his ‘friends and co-workers’.

The teen actor, who plays Mike Wheeler in the hit Netflix sci-fi show, spoke out after he was recently criticised for refusing to meet fans outside a hotel. His co-stars Shannon Purser and Noah Schnapp took to Twitter to defend Wolfhard‘s actions, along with ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sophie Turner – arguing that all people ‘need a break’, especially when they’re young.

“Hey everybody!,” Wolfhard has since posted on Twitter. “I don’t wanna ex-communicate anyone from this fandom, but you are for real you will harass my friends, or my co-workers. Y’all know who you are.”

He added: “Why I even have to tweet that, I don’t know. Anyone who calls themselves a ‘fan’ and actively goes after someone for literally acting and doing their job is ridiculous. Think b4 ya type boiiii.”