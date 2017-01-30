Watch ‘Stranger Things’ star pledge to ‘shelter freaks and outcasts’ at SAG Awards

Actor David Harbour gives a rousing speech at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Stranger Things actor David Harbour gave a rousing speech at last night’s Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, pledging to “shelter freaks and outcasts” and “hunt monsters”.

The hit Netflix series won the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series prize at the Hollywood awards ceremony last night, and Harbour – who plays police chief Jim Hopper – used the acceptance speech to deliver a timely plea for inclusivity.

“We are united in that we are all human beings and we are all together on this horrible, painful, joyous, exciting, and mysterious ride that is being alive,” he told the audience. “Now, as we act in the continuing narrative of Stranger Things, we 1983 Midwesterners will repel bullies. We will shelter freaks and outcasts — those who have no hope. We will get past the lies. We will hunt monsters.”

He continued: “And when we are at a loss amidst the hypocrisy and casual violence of certain individuals and institutions, we will, as per Chief Jim Hopper, punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy the meek and the disenfranchised and the marginalised. And we will do it all with soul, with heart, and with joy. We thank you for this responsibility.”

Watch his full speech below.

Harbour’s comments come as many prominent figures from the world of music and entertainment have criticised Donald Trump’s controversial immigration ban.

On Friday (January 27), the President signed an order putting a four-month hold on allowing anyone into the United States who is from Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran, Somalia and Libya. Even those holding valid green cards and visas issued by the US or who have dual citizenship with another country not on the list will not be allowed entry to the country under Trump’s new rule.

Grimes and Sia have both pledged to match donations to organisations who are fighting Trump’s immigration ban. Meanwhile, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong has called Trump’s actions in his first week as President “an all out assault on civil liberties”.