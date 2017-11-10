Watch Taylor Swift’s SNL promo with comedian Tiffany Haddish

It's all a bit awkward.

Fresh from releasing her sixth album ‘Reputation’, Taylor Swift has appeared in a promo clip for Saturday Night Live, which she’ll be performing on tomorrow (November 11).

The clip begins with Taylor addressing her co-star, SNL guest host, comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish: “Tiffany, I just wanted to say that I’m so excited we’re doing SNL.”

“Listen, listen, now are any of those new songs about me?” asks Tiffany, before Taylor responds uncomfortably with: “Well, no…”.

“Well can we pretend that they are?” asks a hopeful Tiffany, to which Taylor replies: “Absolutely!”

The pair will appear on SNL tomorrow with Haddish as host and Swift as musical guest.

Taylor Swift released her latest album ‘Reputation’ today, with NME describing it as an “exhilarating, tank-like sixth album” – read the full review here. Controversially, the album is not available on any streaming services.

Explore all the references to lovers and enemies mentioned on the new record here. One of the songs even has a credit to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s baby.

The singer recently announced her UK comeback gig – she’ll be appearing at next month’s Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball. Swift will headline the event on December 10, with her set preceding performances from the likes of Liam Payne, The Script and Stefflon Don.

She last performed in the country with a headline show at British Summer Time in June 2015, which took place in London’s Hyde Park.

Swift recently launched a campaign to give fans priority access to tickets to dates on a forthcoming North American tour, in a bid to prevent touts and bots from scalping real fans.

The campaign has come under some scrutiny, with Enter Shikari’s Rou Reynolds accusing the star of “fleecing” fans.