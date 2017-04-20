Watch the new ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ trailer featuring a Beyoncé homage

And Jon Hamm is back.

Netflix has shared a new trailer for season three of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

The trailer shows Ellie Kemper’s title character preparing to start her college education. Meanwhile, Carol Kane’s Lilian deals with a break-up from Fred Armisen’s character Robert, and Jane Krakowski’s Jacqueline gets excited about Kimmy’s change in marital status.

The trailer also features an appearance from Jon Hamm’s cult leader Reverend Richard Wayne Gary Wayne and Tituss Andromedon (played by Titus Burgess) delivering an homage to Beyoncé’s ‘Hold Up’ video. Watch below.

The sitcom was co-created by 30 Rock star Tina Fey with showrunner Robert Carlock, and debuted in 2015. It was originally created for US network Fox before Netflix picked it up. The latest season of the show will arrive in its entirety on Netflix on May 19, 13 months after season two premiered on the streaming service.

Guest stars for season three have yet to be confirmed, though the first two seasons featured appearances from the likes of Jeff Goldblum, Ice-T, Lisa Kudrow and Joshua Jackson.

Ellie Kemper, who plays Kimmy, is set to publish a book of personal essays in 2018. Her as-yet-untitled book will feature stories and personal essays from across her life, with tales about growing up in St. Louis and her work in the entertainment industry included.