Watch ‘The Simpsons’ send up ‘Game of Thrones’ in the opening episode of season 29

Meet The Serfsons...

The Simpsons has kicked off the first episode of its 29th season with an episode that saw Springfield’s finest send up Game Of Thrones.

The episode, which was titled The Serfsons, saw TV’s most famous family existing in an alternative medieval world where Marge’s mum has been turned into an ice walker, with Lisa forced to perform illegal magic in order for Homer to afford the cure.

But when Lisa’s actions result in her kidnapping, Homer is forced to mount a feudal uprising in a bid to secure her safe return.

You can watch a previous clip of the episode below, which features, among other things, the heads of Troy McClure, Ned Flanders and Agnes & Seymour Skinner impaled on a spike.

The episode also featured a real life Game of Thrones star in the form of Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who starred as Marge’s twin brother.

Earlier this year, a Twitter contest set out to find the greatest Simpsons episode of all time, and Marge V The Monorail emerged victorious. The iconic episode features the hilarious ‘The Monorail Song’, the shady Lyle Lanley character and a guest star appearance from Leonard Nimoy.

It was closely followed by Last Exit To Springfield, the episode which sees Homer staging a strike at Springfield’s Nuclear Power Plant.