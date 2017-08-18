Watch Tina Fey suggest a unique way to deal with anger about Charlottesville on ‘SNL’

The University of Virginia graduate showed 'Weekend Update' viewers how cake could help in the aftermath of the violence

Tina Fey has suggested a unique way to deal with anger following the events in Charlottesville last weekend

The comedian, who studied at the University of Virginia, appeared on SNL‘s summer series Weekend Update to introduce the idea of “sheetcaking” to viewers.

“It broke my heart to see these evil forces descend on Charlottesville,” she said. “And then our President, Donald John Trump – which I don’t think people talk about enough what a stupid jackass name that is – anyway Donnie John comes out and says that he condemns violence ‘on many sides’. On many sides.

“I’m feeling sick because I’ve seen Raiders Of The Lost Ark and I wasn’t confused by it. Nazis are always bad, I don’t care what you say.”

Fey then suggested anyone wanting to something stays out of “screaming matches and potential violence” and finds a “local business support – maybe a Jewish-run bakery or an African-American-run bakery – order a cake with the American flag on it, and just eat it.”

With a mouth full of cake, she said: “Next time you see a bunch of white boys in polo shirts screaming about taking our country back and you want to scream ‘It’s not our country, we stole it from the Native Americans and when they have a peaceful protest at Standing Rock with rubber bullets, but we let you chinless turds march through the streets with semi-automatic weapons’ – when you want to yell that, don’t yell it at the Klan. Yell it into the cake.”

She added: “Who drove the car into the crowd? Hillary’s emails?”

When anchor Colin Jost pointed out some new white nationalist rallies planned for this weekend have been cancelled, Fey replied: “You see? It’s already working. Sheetcaking is a grassroots movement. Most of the women I know have been doing it once a week since the election.”

