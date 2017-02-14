Watch Tom Hardy read a CBeebies bedtime story for Valentine’s Day

He's accompanied once again by his dog Woodstock.

Tom Hardy is to read another bedtime stories on CBeebies tonight, especially for Valentine’s Day.

Now the Taboo star has returned, once again with Woodstock in tow, to read The Cloudspotter by Tom McLaughlin. His episode will air on CBeebies at 6.40pm tonight. Watch a teaser clip below.

Actor Damian Lewis and astronaut Tim Peake have also appeared on CBeebies Bedtime Stories in the past.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Hardy lost nearly £2 million from making Taboo. The eight-part BBC One drama, which he stars in and co-created with his father Chips Hardy and Steven Knight, is due to conclude on February 25.

The actor has also responded to ongoing rumours linking him to the Bond franchise. Alongside Idris Elba, Aidan Turner, Tom Hiddleston and James Norton, the Taboo actor is considered one of the frontrunners to succeed Daniel Craig when he hangs up his tuxedo.

Asked how he would feel about starring in a Bond film directed by Christopher Nolan, with Michael Fassbender as the villain, Hardy replied: “Oh, wow, Chris would be amazing! Wow, that would be cool. That would be so cool.”