Watch trailer for Channel 4’s new comic thriller ‘The End of the F***ing World’

It stars 'Black Mirror''s Alex Lawther and 'Penny Dreadful''s Jessica Barden.

Channel 4 have released a first-look trailer of their upcoming comic thriller ‘The End of the F***ing World’.

The eight-part coming-of-age drama features loner James (played by ‘Black Mirror‘ actor Alex Lawther) and fellow friendless schoolmate Alyssa (‘The Lobster’ actress Jessica Barden) who embark on an eventful road trip as they skip town to find Alyssa’s estranged father.

“I’m James, I’m 17, and I’m pretty sure I’m a psychopath,” Lawther’s character is heard saying in the trailer, before revealing his thoughts on Alyssa: “I thought she could be interesting to kill. So I pretended to fall in love with her.”

Barden’s character isn’t too sure about James herself, admitting: “I’m not saying he’s the answer, but he’s something.”

Her character can be heard saying: “I feel comfortable with him. Sort of safe,” as we see Lawther’s character ominously sharpening a knife.

The angsty teens get caught up in a series of violent activities, and are dramatically pursued by a pair of police detectives throughout – played by ‘Game of Thrones‘ actress Gemma Whelan and star of ‘Damilola: Our Loved Boy’, Wunmi Mosaku.

“If David Lynch made a rom-com road movie about a pair of teen misfits in British suburbia it might look something like ‘The End of the F***ing World’,” Channel 4’s commissioning editor Roberto Troni has previously said.

The show is based on Charles Forsman’s award-winning comic book series, and is written by Charlie Covell.

Graham Coxon composed the full original score, his first full-length TV score.

‘The End of the F***ing World’ starts October 24 at 10.20pm on Channel 4.