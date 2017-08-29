The 'Game of Thrones' actor stars in the upcoming BBC Guy Fawkes drama.

Viewers having Kit Harington withdrawals after the end of ‘Game of Thrones‘ season 7 don’t have long to wait until he’s on screens again, in upcoming BBC drama ‘Gunpowder‘.

The show centres around the infamous 1605 attempt to blow up parliament, and Harington plays Robert Catesby, the mastermind behind the failed assassination, which is often attributed to the more famous Fawkes.

A teaser trailer was released, showing Harington and co-star Tom Cullen (who plays Fawkes), standing back to back in a dark room.

“My wife is dead, my name disgraced, my friends and family tortured and hanged,” Harington’s character says, in the clip.

“We must strike at the root. Fawkes will light the fuse and I, Robert Catesby, will blow the king and all his men to hell.”

The show will be a three-parter, but doesn’t yet have a transmission date.

Sherlock actor Matt Gatiss will play spymaster-in-chief Robert Cecil, while Liv Tyler takes the role of Catesby’s suspicious cousin, Anne Vaux.

Ronan Bennett (Top Boy, Hidden) has written the script.

Diederick Santer of production company Kudos said: “The Gunpowder Plot is one of the best known stories in Britain and most people are aware of the basic facts. But what Ronan has achieved with his page-turning script, and what I hope Kit and Peter and the rest of the magnificent cast will do, is to take the BBC One audience behind the story, into the people, the passion and the politics.

“This will be a hugely engaging drama with a fascinating contemporary resonance, showing the consequences of what can happen when a religious minority is persecuted.”

