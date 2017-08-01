Watch the trailer for ‘Mindhunter’, David Fincher’s new Netflix show

"It's not easy butchering people"

Netflix have shared a trailer for ‘Mindhunter’, David Fincher’s upcoming new series.

Beginning with the sound of a 70s fax machine, the show’s premise is immediately set with the line, “It’s not easy butchering people – it’s hard work.”

The show, which is being produced by Charlize Theron, is set to follow the exploits of criminal investigator Agent Ford (Jonathan Groff) and his colleague (Holt McCallany) as they interrogate serial killers, before relaying their findings to police. It’s based on a 1997 novel of the same name by John Douglas, which was itself the inspiration for Agent Crawford in the horror classic The Silence Of The Lambs.

“How do we get ahead of crazy if we don’t know how crazy thinks?” reads a synopsis for Mindhunter. “Two FBI agents set out on a sinister investigative odyssey to discover the brutal answers.”

Mindhunter is set to launch on the streaming service on October 13.

Watch the trailer below.

David Fincher is famed for his work on a number of dark cult classics, including Fight Club, Seven, The Social Network, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo and The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button.

It was also recently reported that Fincher is set to direct the delayed sequel to World War Z. Brad Pitt is set to reprise his role from the 2013 action horror movie, which received mixed reviews but performed well at the box office.

Paramount Pictures is expected to give the sequel a green light in a matter of weeks, Variety reports. Fincher is said to be close to signing a deal with the studio, and shooting is due to start in early 2018.