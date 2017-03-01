Watch trailer for new Netflix wrestling comedy from ‘Orange Is The New Black’ and ‘Homeland’ writers

It is set to premiere in the summer

Netflix has announced plans to launch new wrestling comedy GLOW this summer.

The series, which stars Alison Brie, is inspired by the short-lived but beloved show from the 1980s. You can watch a trailer below.

Brie plays Ruth Wilder, an out-of-work, struggling actress in Los Angeles who finds one last chance for stardom when she is thrust into the glitter and spandex world of women’s wrestling.

In addition to working with 12 Hollywood misfits, Ruth also has to compete with Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin), a former soap actress who left the business to have a baby only to be sucked back into work.

And at the wheel is Sam Sylvia, played by Marc Maron, a washed-up, B-movie director who must now lead this group of women on a journey to wrestling stardom.

GLOW is created by Liz Flahive (Homeland, Nurse Jackie) and Carly Mensch (Nurse Jackie, Orange Is The New Black). Orange Is The New Black creators Jenji Kohan and Tara Herrmann will executive produce the comedy.

It is set to debut on June 23.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Season Five of Orange Is The New Black will be released on June 9, 2017.

The show, which first aired in 2013, centres around a group of inmates at a female prison.

The new season will take place across a three day period.

Danielle Brooks, who plays Taystee in the show, recently said that events will unfold “over the course of three days”, adding: “It will be very detailed, very intense. You better get ready, get your popcorn, your tissues.”

The show recently won Best Comedy Ensemble at the SAG Awards. In her politicised acceptance speech, Taylor Schilling (who plays Piper Chapman) said: “We stand up here representing a diverse group of people, representing generations of families that have sought better life here – from places like Nigeria, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Ireland”.