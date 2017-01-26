Weezer, Ben Stiller, Joan Jett and more pay tribute to Mary Tyler Moore

Weezer famously name-checked the iconic sitcom actress in their song 'Buddy Holly'.

The entertainment world is paying tribute to Mary Tyler Moore, who has died at the age of 80.

The actress’s publicist confirmed last night (January 25) that Moore, who won six Emmy Awards during a distinguished and impactful acting career, had passed away surrounded by friends and her husband Dr S. Robert Levine. She had been placed on a respirator the previous week while battling pneumonia, which ultimately ended her life.

Matt Sharp of Weezer, who famously name-checked Mary Tyler Moore in their song ‘Buddy Holly’, recalled a “sweet” message they received from the late actress.

The actress was best known for her roles in classic ’70s sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show and equally popular ’60s sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show. Dick Van Dyke is among those to have paid tribute, writing on Twitter: “There are no words. She was THE BEST!”

The likes of Stephen Fry, Ellen DeGeneres, Ben Stiller and George Takei have also paid tribute to the actress, whose role as a TV news producer on The Mary Tyler Moore show made her a feminist role model in the ’70s. Check out a selection of their tweets below.

Joan Jett, who covered ‘Love Is All Around’, the theme to The Mary Tyler Moore show, with her band The Blackhearts, has also paid tribute, telling Billboard: “I grew up watching The Mary Tyler Moore Show. I was inspired that women were shown as being equal to men and it had an influence on me as I became a musician. The show was groundbreaking, important and funny. I will miss Mary Tyler Moore.”

Check out Jett’s cover of ‘Love Is All Around’ below.