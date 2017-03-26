Reddit users correctly guess ‘Westworld’ season 2 plot twist

Westworld creator Jonathan Nolan says he's had to re-write the script.

Reddit users have correctly guessed a Westworld season 2 plot twist, causing the creators to rewrite the script.

Fans of the show previously guessed the season 1 plot twist. Rumours that William (Jimmi Simmons) was actually a younger Man in Black (Ed Harris) circulated on fan websites weeks before the twist aired on screens.

Speaking at Paleyfest this weekend, Westworld creator and showrunner Jonathan Nolan confirmed he’s currently writing the show’s second season and added that he’s “terribly excited” about it too.

According to Deadline, Nolan also revealed that Reddit users had “already figured out” a major twist for the show’s second season, forcing the writers to change what they had planned.

“Reddit has already figured out the third episode twist,” he said. “So, we’re changing that right now.

“It’s annoying sometimes when people guess the twists and then blog about it, but the engagement is gratifying, on one level, because if someone guesses your twist, it means you’ve done an adequate job [of structuring the series].”

While Nolan was the first to applaud the fans’ pretty spot-on theories, he did ask people to stop guessing twists so Westworld can get back on screens as soon as possible.

“You can’t complain when people are that engaged,” he added. “It’s very gratifying — but stop doing it, please.”

JJ Abrams’ remake of ’70s sci-fi film Westworld first premiered on HBO in October. The Star Wars: The Force Awakens director produced the series, which stars Anthony Hopkins, James Marsden and Evan Rachel Wood. It was written by Interstellar and The Dark Knight writer Jonathan Nolan. The series garnered 3.3 million viewers on its first day, between live and rerun broadcasts and streaming.

Westworld will return to HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK in 2018.