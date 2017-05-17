‘Westworld’ season 2 could feature shock return for character

The HBO show is set to resume in 2018

A presumed-dead character could return in Westworld season 2.

The HBO breakthrough show is expected to resume in 2018 after its first season concluded last December.

Speaking to the Huffington Post recently, Luke Hemsworth – who plays Ashley Stubbs in the series – has hinted that his character could still be alive.

He said of his character’s well-being: “Physically? He’s well. He’s doing alright. Just taking a sabbatical”.

Hemsworth added: “[Showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are] very good at keeping those things secret and not telling me … so your guess is as good as mine… Its strength is its secrecy. A, I wouldn’t tell you if I did know. B, I literally don’t know.“

Westworld‘s Evan Rachel Wood has hinted that the show’s fans will see a “completely different” side to her character in season two.

Asked when season two is likely to debut, HBO boss Casey Bloys also said recently: “My suspicion is sometime in 2018 because of how big the world is and what goes into shooting it. So I don’t have a date exactly — they’re going to have to map it out and write the scripts — but my guess is sometime in 2018.”