‘Westworld’ star says her character will be ‘completely different’ in season two

Everything changed in the show's season one finale plot twist.

Westworld‘s Evan Rachel Wood has hinted that viewers will see a “completely different” side to her character in season two.

Wood plays sentient robot Dolores in the HBO sci-fi western, which is exec-produced by JJ Abrams. At the end of season one, viewers saw the character undergo a significant transformation during the show’s much-discussed plot twist – and Wood thinks will affect her behaviour in season two.

“I’m really curious to see the unleashed version of her that we caught a glimpse of at the very end of the finale,” the actress told Entertainment Weekly. “Those final seconds, I think we were seeing a completely different side to her, completely different programming and completely off of her leash, so I don’t think she will be the same person; she’ll be an evolved version.”

Asked when season two is likely to debut, HBO’s Casey Bloys said recently: “My suspicion is sometime in 2018 because of how big the world is and what goes into shooting it. So I don’t have a date exactly — they’re going to have to map it out and write the scripts — but my guess is sometime in ’18.”